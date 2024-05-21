LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ: LQR) Featured In Coverage Of The EF Hutton Annual Global Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) LQR House (NASDAQ: LQR) intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in the e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions. For more information, visit the company's website at .

To view IBN's coverage of the conference, visit



About IBN's Coverage

IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is providing the online investment community with a custom-built portal that includes summaries on each of the companies participating at the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference. In addition to enabling proficient evaluation of each company via one-click access to market research tools and helpful website links, IBN is using social media and syndicated articles to maximize the visibility of the event.

For more than a decade, IBN has provided real-time coverage for numerous global events and conferences through its various brands, social media accounts and investment newsletters. To further expand visibility of participating companies at these events, and to ensure another successful year for its event collaborations, IBN's syndication partners have extended digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:



IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...