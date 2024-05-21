Investornewsbreaks Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (GTVH) Moving To Build Complete Entertainment Enterprise

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) and its entertainment division, Lavish Entertainment, are positioning for opportunity.“Most recently, the company took a significant step forward in the development of Destino Ranch into a premier music, art destination with the acquisition of ABI Create, an innovative event management and production company. Founded by Marco Antonio Moreno, who was recently named president and COO of Lavish Entertainment, ABI Create has delivered high-quality productions for a range of large-scale installations at major music festivals, sporting events and conventions across the United States, including the NFL Super Bowl, San Diego and New York Comic Con events, EDC and Camp EDC, Bonnaroo Music Festival, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Burning Man and more... With the invaluable resources ABI Create brings to the table, the future of Destino Ranch looks more promising than ever,” a recent article reads.“Our goal is to develop ABI into a one-stop shop, event-management business within Lavish that will hold a complete suite of event management and development services. This aims to complement all internal projects and productions and will potentially support outside business opportunities that can provide fundamental synergies to our ultimate plan of building a complete entertainment enterprise,” said Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of GTVH.

To view the full article, visit

About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures or“GTV” is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors, along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors in which this company aims to do business. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help the company grow daily. Being a publicly traded company gives the ability to provide the support needed to help each subsidiary grow into the business that management believes it can and will become. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GTVH are available in the company's newsroom at GTVH

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN