STEYR Plus Styling Wins One Of World's Top Design Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) STEYR , a brand of CNH , has scooped a top design award for its STEYR Plus, the newest tractor range in the brand's line-up.

It won a second major prize for its styling, a globally-respected Red Dot Design Award.

A new 80-117hp range which made its debut at Agritechnica 2023 and introduced a completely new style to the STEYR tractor line, the STEYR Plus is a winner in the Red Dot Product Design category. Against submissions from companies and design studios across the world, the STEYR Plus was selected as a category winner for its innovative design by an international jury of design industry experts.

The Red Dot Winner Label is to be presented to the STEYR design team at the Red Dot Award Ceremony on 24 June, at the Red Dot Museum in Essen, Germany. The award also includes an exclusive presentation on the Red Dot website and in the Red Dot Design Yearbook, a four-volume publication providing a full overview of trends in the design industry. The Plus tractor design will also be showcased at forthcoming Red Dot Design exhibitions at Essen and elsewhere.

With five new four-cylinder tractors, STEYR Plus combines innovative styling and technology with a long-respected name recognised by STEYR enthusiasts everywhere. The 80-120hp category is the largest sales sector in Europe, and the Plus series has been styled to ensure it stands out in a crowded market. The styling is also designed to underpin the product quality customers expect of STEYR and brings practical benefits – integrated road/work lights reduce operator fatigue and help work more safely. Styling of the Plus also matches the technology within the tractors, bringing to this power level a full array of precision farming technology including S-Guide steering automation and S-Fleet telematics, easing customer workloads via automation.

“It's really pleasing to see the importance of tractor design recognised in this way,” says David Wilkie, CNH Industrial chief designer.

“STEYR is synonymous with high-quality, high-technology tractors, and this award acknowledges the importance of styling to complement those attributes.”