(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TAIPEI, Taiwan, (Taiwan Today) – Taiwan is committed to implementing stricter trade standards to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership while urging the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation member economies to address unfair trade competition, according to minister without portfolio Yang Jen-ni.

Yang made the remarks at the APEC ministers responsible for trade meeting held May 17-18 in Arequipa, Peru.

According to the Executive Yuan, Yang proposed that the APEC's economic integration initiatives must comprise regulations for environment, labor and state-owned businesses to combat trade distortions caused by non-market economies violating fair competition. Such action will also allow the envisaged Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific to play a role in investment promotion as well as enhancing the region's well-being, the EY added.

Delegation members led by Yang also expressed hopes that Taiwan's bid to join the CPTPP start procedures as soon as possible, adding that the country wants to work with its counterparts to strengthen regional economic resilience and advance prosperity and stability in the Asia-Pacific.

In addition, the group said that when formulating trade policies the Taiwan government takes into consideration the opinions of Indigenous people, women and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which is in line with this year's theme of“Empower, Include, Grow.” The three groups are assisted to participate in global trade via information and communications technology and Taiwan is willing to share experience in narrowing the digital gap between social groups with fellow economies.

Since joining APEC in 1991, Taiwan has made substantial contributions in areas such as disaster prevention, food security, ICT, SME development, and women's economic empowerment.

Meanwhile, the government will strive to spur economic development and expand the social safety net with more polices to serve the most pressing needs of the people, premier Cho Jung-tai said May 20, 2024

During his inauguration at the Executive Yuan, the new premier said his cabinet will prioritize upholding safety across seven categories: cyber safety, food safety, housing safety, public safety, road safety, school safety and safety from crime. Part of the approach will focus on cracking down on corruption, drugs, fraud, guns and organized crime.

Cho also called for the fast-tracking of reconstruction in the eastern county of Hualien, which was hit by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake April 3, while also pledging to continue the promotion of digital transformation and transition to net-zero carbon emissions.

The premier said that the cabinet will coordinate and cooperate with the legislative branch to implement polices for the benefit of the country and its people. He hopes that the Legislative Yuan will pass the four bills and amendments approved by the Executive Yuan to empower antifraud efforts as soon as possible.

Cho also thanked former president Tsai Ing-wen for her legacy that has successfully enhanced Taiwan's economic resilience and achieved unprecedented success in promoting digital and net-zero transition. The government remains resolute in its determination to build Taiwan into a nuclear-free country for the generations to come, the premier added.

Born in 1959, Cho earned a law degree from National Chung Hsing University in 1984, and served as a member of Taipei City Council from 1989 to 1998, moving to the Legislative Yuan in 1999. After leaving the Legislature in 2004, he worked in the Executive Yuan as secretary-general, spokesperson and minister without portfolio, as well as in the Presidential Office as deputy secretary-general.

The post Taiwan pivots joining CPTPP at APEC trade meeting: Premier Cho pledges to lead cabinet with innovative thinking appeared first on Caribbean News Global .