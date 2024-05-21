Affinity Plus Foundation Announces Addition To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Kelly Flaherty brings experience in financial empowerment to the Foundation

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Affinity Plus Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Flaherty to its Board of Directors. Flaherty brings a wealth of experience and passion for financial empowerment to the Foundation, which aims to end cycles of financial inequity through life changing programs that transform lives and communities for generations to come.





Flaherty has been a dedicated member of the Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union team since 2013, starting his journey as a Member Advisor in Grand Rapids. Throughout his tenure, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to the organization's growth and a strong desire to support both employees and members.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Affinity Plus Foundation Board,” said Flaherty.“The impact the Foundation has already made directly with students and within communities is truly inspiring. I'm excited to contribute my passion, perspective, and personal experiences surrounding financial health and well-being to the board's efforts. We have a tremendous opportunity to continue making a positive and lasting difference in our communities, and I look forward to being part of these initiatives.”

Flaherty's dedication extends beyond Affinity Plus. He holds a distinguished record of board experience, with his latest involvement on the Financial Empowerment Community Council for the City of Saint Paul. This council works diligently to improve economic prosperity for Saint Paul residents, demonstrating Flaherty's commitment to broader community well-being.

“I am thrilled and honored to announce Kelly's appointment to the Foundation Board of Directors,” said Jessica Volkmann, Chair of the Affinity Plus Foundation Board.“His unwavering dedication and expertise will undoubtedly bring invaluable insights and inspiration to the Foundation. Kelly's passion for improving the lives of those we serve is undeniable, and I have no doubt that his contributions will have a tremendous impact.”

To learn more about the Affinity Plus Foundation and its mission, or to get involved, please visit affinityplusfoundation.

About Affinity Plus Credit Union

Based in St. Paul, Minn., Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, financial cooperative that puts people first above profits. Members of Affinity Plus receive maximum value through competitive rates, minimal fees, and unique, member-centric products and programs. Established in 1930, Affinity Plus has 31 branches located throughout Minnesota and is owned by more than 265,000 members. Affinity Plus has more than $4.25 billion in assets. Additional information is available at or by calling (800) 322-7228.

Contacts

Danielle Johnson



...

The post Affinity Plus Foundation Announces Addition to Board of Directors appeared first on Caribbean News Global .