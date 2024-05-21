PM Trudeau Meets With US Vice-President Kamala Harris

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PHILADELPHIA, USA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the vice president of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, on the margins of the Service Employees International Union Quadrennial North American Convention in Philadelphia, on Tuesday May 21, 2024

PMO media relations, report:

“Prime Minister Trudeau and vice president Harris highlighted the deep-rooted partnership between Canada and the United States. They reaffirmed their commitment to advancing shared labour priorities, including creating good-paying jobs, building opportunities for workers, and growing our economies. The two leaders acknowledged the importance of workers' rights, gender equality, the care economy, and support for marginalized communities. The prime minister welcomed opportunities to ensure a predictable trade environment, resilient supply chains, and a prosperous economy in both countries.

“The two leaders reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine and expressed their shared commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. They also reaffirmed the importance of a just and sustainable peace to be discussed at the upcoming Summit on Peace in Ukraine.

“In the face of increasing global uncertainty, the prime minister and the vice president discussed continental defense and underlined the importance of protecting and promoting democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. The prime minister underscored Canada's support for Haitian-led solutions to the crises Haiti is facing and the Multinational Security Support Mission.

“Prime minister Trudeau and vice president Harris agreed to remain in close contact and looked forward to opportunities to continue their strong collaboration.”

