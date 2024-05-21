Border Guards Destroy Enemy Position In Zaporizhzhia Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia sector, soldiers from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine spotted a camouflaged position and a mortar of Russian occupiers.

This is said in a report published on the website of the State Border Guard Service, according to Ukrinform.

“In collaboration with fellow soldiers from the Defense Forces, the border guards neutralized an enemy firing point and mortar with combat drones," the report says.

As reported, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 21, 2024 amount to about 495,070 invaders, including another 1,380 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

Photo credit: State Border Guard Service