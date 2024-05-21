Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends Amir Cup Final Match

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah patronized and attended on Tuseday Amir Cup Final match held Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

Qadsiya Sporting Club (SC) was crowned champion of cup after beating Salmiya SC 1-0.

Upon arrival, His Highness the Amir, he was received by Minister of Social Affairs, Family, childhood, and Minister of Youth Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah, and Dr. Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the President of Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC), along with Faisal Naser Al-Yateem, Acting General Manager of the Public Authority of Sport.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah also attended the match along with senior state officials.

After the match, His Highness the Amir handed over the cup to Qadsyia SC team. (end) msa

