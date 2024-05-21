               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Qadsia SC On Winning Amir Football Cup


5/21/2024 7:14:01 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to Chairman of Qadsia Sports Club Sheikh Khaled Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Tuesday, expressing sincere congratulation on Qadsia wining of His Highness the Amir Football Cup of 2023-2024.
In his cable, His Highness the Amir expressed admiration of the distinguished performance of Qadsia and its rival Al-Salmiya SC in the final match held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on Tuesday and ended 1-0.
His Highness the Amir wished all more successes to better represent Kuwaiti sports at regional and international events. (end)
