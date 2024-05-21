Kuwait Premier Congratulates Qadsia SC On Wining Amir Cup

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable on Tuesday to Chairman of Qadsia Sports Club Sheikh Khaled Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to congratulate him wining on His Highness the Amir Football Cup of 2023-2024. Qadsia SC won the Cup after defeating Al-Salmiya SC 1-0 in the final match played Tuesday at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium. (end) ibi

