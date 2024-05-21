Qatar Stresses Need Of Immediate Halt Of Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 21 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has underlined the importance of stopping the situation unfolding in the Gaza Strip immediately.

During the weekly press briefing, spokesperson for the Ministry Dr. Majed bin Al Ansari Tuesday called on the international community to assume its responsibility and confront every crime committed by the Israeli occupation separately.

Escalation in Rafah city is unacceptable, and it directly contributes to expanding the circle of violence, targeting civilians and extending the time of the catastrophe, Al Ansari said.

He referred to the figures of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) saying that over 900 people have fled to Rafah, south of the enclave, due to the military operations.

He reiterated that any escalation on the Strip undermines efforts aiming to end the crisis, indicating that the situation there reached the "bottom of this humanitarian catastrophe".

Al Ansari voiced regret over the deterioration of humanitarian conditions on a daily basis, calling for not allowing Israeli side to do whatever it wants militarily on the ground.

On the role of the floating pier aiming to allow aid into the Strip, Al Ansari emphasized that Qatar has been constantly affirming, since the first day of the war, there is no alternative but to open all crossings and never close them.

Delivering aid through land is an optimal solution, in terms of procedural and logistical procedures to ensure allowing large amount of aid permanently, he noted.

Qatar has offered all kinds of support to allow permanent aid into the Strip, Al Ansari said, affirming his country vehemently rejects the forced displacement of Palestinians from their lands.

Qatar will never accept a second Nakba to Palestinians once again through relocating them outside their territories, he reiterated.

Regarding the arrest warrants issued by International Criminal Court's (ICC) General Prosecutor for Israeli Prime Minister, his Minister of Defense and three leaders of Hamas on charges of committing war crimes, Al-Ansari elaborated that such positions are required to be considered within their general framework, which is the fact that the international community should not keep silent over violence against civilians.

Since the first day of war, Qatar has rejected all forms of targeting civilians, he said, referring to his country's permanent commitment to supporting international law and all conventions signed.

On developments in the West Bank, Al Ansari noted that violations were ongoing before human rights organizations and international law before October 7 incidents and the beginning of war on the Gaza Strip.

Despite this, there is global ignorance of the plight of the Palestinians in general, noted.

Al Ansari reiterated that Qatar has urged the halt of all these violations in the West Bank that result in dangerous repercussion in the whole region. (end)

