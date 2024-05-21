UNRWA Suspends Food Supplies Due To Israeli Occupation Operations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 21 (KUNA) -- The United Nations suspended food distribution in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Tuesday due to a lack of supplies and an untenable security situation caused by Israeli occupation expanding military operation.

According to United Nations Relief Works Agency (UNRWA), it warned that humanitarian operations across the territory were nearing collapse.

Along with closed and chaotic land crossings, problems also plagued the US military's floating pier meant to provide an alternative route for aid into Gaza by sea.

UNRWA also shared that due to the ongoing Israeli military operation in eastern Rafah, both the agency's distribution center and the World Food Programme's (WFP) are "inaccessible."

The UN added that no aid trucks have entered the area using the newly-built pier that was spearheaded by the US.

At least 800,000 people have been displaced from Rafah in the past two weeks, according to a UN official.

The crisis has worsened since the Israeli occupation launched its military operation into Rafah on May 6. (end)

