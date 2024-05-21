Photo Of The Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah handover Amir Cup to Qadsiya SC team
