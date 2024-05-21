Ethiopia’S Coffee Exports Hit $1 Billion Milestone

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ethiopia's coffee industry has reached a significant milestone, earning $1 billion in the first ten months of the 2023/24 fiscal year.



This remarkable growth, compared to the previous year, results from a surge in the volume of coffee shipped globally.



Over this period, Ethiopia exported 209,000 tons of coffee, highlighting a robust increase from the same timeframe in the previous fiscal year.











Adugna Debela, General Director of the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority, attributed this success to streamlined market options. These options removed unnecessary steps in the supply chain.











However, despite these gains, the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority admits that the ambitious target of $1.7 billion in annual earnings might not be met.







The 240,000 tons exported in the 2022/23 fiscal year generated $1.3 billion, showcasing the pivotal role of coffee in Ethiopia's economy.



Ethiopia, the third-largest producer of Arabica coffee globally, follows Brazil and Colombia.



Ethiopian coffee is renowned for its quality and unique characteristics, driving high demand in the international specialty coffee market.



Major importers include Germany, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the United States, and Belgium.

Ethiopia's Agricultural Challenges and Market Stabilization

Challenges such as climate change and market volatility continue to impact coffee production.



Ethiopian farmers face issues like deforestation and changing climate patterns, which affect crop yields.



Some farmers have started switching to more resilient crops like khat, despite its long-term environmental and health implications.



To stabilize the market, the Ethiopian government has implemented policies like setting minimum export prices.



These measures aim to protect farmers and exporters, ensuring fair compensation and maintaining Ethiopia's competitive edge in the global market.



Ethiopia's coffee sector has shown resilience and growth, significantly boosting the country's foreign exchange earnings.



This success underscores the importance of ongoing efforts to address climate challenges and improve market conditions. These efforts are crucial for sustaining this growth trajectory.



The booming coffee industry not only bolsters Ethiopia's economy but also enriches its cultural and social fabric, making this achievement a point of national pride.

