Yduqs Stock Surge: Promising Financial Forecasts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Yduqs (YDUQ3) recently saw its stock jump over 10%, closing at R$ 13.81. This marked a significant gain, although its annual performance still shows a decline of about 37%.



As one of Brazil's major private educational organizations, Yduqs plays a key role in expanding learning opportunities.



During their Investor Day, Yduqs shared optimistic financial projections.



They anticipate an operational cash flow ranging from R$ 8 billion ($1.57 billion) to R$ 10 billion ($1.96 billion) between 2025 and 2029.



Their forecast for adjusted net profit per share in 2024 stands between R$ 1.60 and R$ 1.90. By 2026, this could increase to between R$ 2.50 and R$ 3.50.







Citi analysts find Yduqs' 2024 projections in line with expectations, but their 2025 forecasts surpass them.



They noted the stock might trade at a P/E ratio between 4.4 and 6.6, depending on the scenario, which fueled the positive market reaction.

Overcoming Challenges with Strategic Focus

In the first quarter, Yduqs reported a net profit of R$ 43.2 million ($8.47 million), despite a significant decline due to asset depreciation and financial expenses from an acquisition.



Their EBITDA was R$ 313 million ($61.37 million), down 7% year-over-year. However, revenue grew by 17% to R$1.082 billion ($212.16 million), driven by digital and premium courses.



XP Investimentos has upgraded Yduqs, naming it a top pick in the education sector with a target price of R$ 23.50 ($4.61).



They expect an 82% growth in the digital student base and a 9-point EBITDA margin increase from 2022 to 2027.



Moreover, Yduqs expanded their digital learning hubs from 1,000 in 2020 to 2,400 by early 2023. This expansion supports their growth with minimal additional investment.



Despite facing challenges, Yduqs remains a strong contender in the education sector, well-positioned for future success due to its strategic focus on digital and premium education.

