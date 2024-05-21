Brazil Exceeds Expectations With Record Tax Collection In April

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In April 2024, Brazil's government collected a record R$228.87 billion ($44.89 billion), the highest April revenue since 1995.



Announced on May 21, this 8.26% increase from last year underscores a robust economic upswing.



The end of fuel tax reductions primarily drove this remarkable surge.



The new situation was spiking PIS/Pasep and Cofins tax collections to R$44.30 billion ($8.67 billion), a 23.38% increase from the previous year.



This significant increase in tax collection resulted from the government's decision to eliminate reductions on fuel taxes.



Furthermore, from January through April, the total revenue hit R$892.23 billion ($174.95 billion), surpassing the previous year's R$823.60 billion by 8.33%.



Additionally, April's gains were boosted by two key areas:







Social Security Revenue reached R$52.79 billion ($10.34 billion), up 6.15%, thanks to growing wages.

Import taxes and linked industrial product taxes fetched R$8.07 billion ($1.57 billion), surging 27.46% from heightened import activity.



These contributions pushed the managed revenues by the Tax Authority to R$213.30 billion ($41.82 billion) for April, a 9.08% increase in real terms.By April's end, the year-to-date revenue stood impressively at R$ 838.07 billion ($164.32 billion), marking an 8.36% climb.In 2024, fiscal waivers cost the government R$41.04 billion ($8.05 billion) in revenue.They hit sectors like industrial products at R$7.92 billion ($1.55 billion), payroll at R$5.84 billion, and health plans at R$1.11 billion.Brazil Shatters Expectations with Record Tax Collection in AprilThese tax reductions aim to make certain products and services more affordable, supporting various economic sectors.The payroll tax cut, particularly significant for 17 economic sectors, is on the chopping block.Finance Minister Fernando Haddad plans to end this exemption by 2028 to strengthen government finances.This phase-out depends on an upcoming congressional vote.This revenue boost shows Brazil's economic rebound and strategic fiscal adjustments for sustained growth and balanced accounts.Grasping these changes is vital as they shape the nation's economic path and everyday prices.