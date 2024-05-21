India Follows Germany In Strategic Deployments Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Echoing Germany's military approach, India deployed its naval forces to Southeast Asia in early May.



This bold move in the geopolitical arena, particularly towards China, involved three key naval assets.



The INS Delhi, INS Shakti, and INS Kiltan docked in Singapore, bolstering ties and asserting a stance in maritime disputes.



After visiting Singapore , the fleet moved to Manila on May 19, deepening ties with the Philippines.



Tensions are escalating in the South China Se , spotlighting the fragile ties between the Philippines and China.



This action emphasizes India's commitment to regional unity and balancing power in the Indo-Pacific.







An Indian maritime expert highlighted that these deployments remind China to respect maritime laws and international norms.



Additionally, they strengthen maritime security and promote regional stability.



Following its "Act East" policy and a 2022 missile agreement with the Philippines, India's interaction with Southeast Asia has grown.



These measures are vital to building a solid defense against China's assertive maritime strategies.

India Joins Germany in Strategic Deployments Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions

India has participated in annual naval drills with Singapore since 1994, expanding military cooperation throughout Southeast Asia.



Last year, a major exercise involved nine ships, six aircraft, and over 1,800 personnel, demonstrating the bloc's unity and readiness.



In tandem with Germany's recent naval dispatch to the region, these maneuvers uphold a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific.



Together, these strategic deployments not only fortify the region's security fabric but also unite against unilateral aggression.

MENAFN21052024007421016031ID1108241600