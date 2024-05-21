Brinkmanship at the Border: Russia Ramps Up Tactical Nuclear Drills Amid Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, Russia launched tactical nuclear exercises near Ukraine's border, with President Vladimir Putin describing it as a response to "Western threats."



These drills prepare non-strategic nuclear weapons, marking a strong geopolitical stance.



The exercises utilize Iskander and Kinzhal missiles, now loaded onto launch vehicles and aircraft, ready for potential deployment.



Their goal is to fortify Russia's military readiness to protect its territorial integrity.



In recent years, Moscow has openly showcased its nuclear capabilities amid escalating Ukraine conflicts.



This nuclear demonstration serves as a deterrent, though Western leaders criticize it as dangerously provocative.



The drills occur in the Southern Military District, covering areas like Crimea and Donetsk-territories claimed by Russia.







The exact locations of these drills are undisclosed. This district is crucial, situated just 60 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.



Sharp comments from Western figures such as French President Emmanuel Macron and former British Foreign Secretary David Cameron triggered these drills.



Their support for Ukraine has provoked Moscow.



Security analysts see these drills as Putin's clear warning to dissuade Western involvement in Ukraine.



Although the West provides Ukraine with weapons and intelligence, it has not deployed troops.

Belarus is also involved in these drills. Last year, Russia declared that Belarus would house tactical nuclear weapons, deepening the strategic alliance.



These weapons, designed for battlefield use, highlight Russia's readiness to use nuclear force.



Despite exiting the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, Russia continues a testing moratorium, paralleling U.S. nuclear restraint.



This stance highlights the delicate balance of deterrence and diplomacy in nuclear policy, emphasizing fragile global power dynamics.

