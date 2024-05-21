(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is boldly and decisively shifting towards a more sustainable future, focusing on developing biofuels.



In 2023, BNDES allocated R$2.6 billion ($510 million) to the biofuel sector, the largest investment in a decade.



Additionally, they aim to exceed this figure in 2024 with Climate Fund resources, over $2 billion, enhanced by global investments in sustainable bonds.



This initiative goes beyond simple fuel production, aligning President Lula's administration with agribusiness giants.



It taps into crops like sugarcane, soy, and increasingly corn, which are vital for Brazil's sustainable energy future, particularly ethanol.



José Luis Gordon, a principal director at BNDES, highlights the sector's growing momentum.







Agribusinesses are rapidly enhancing their biofuel production , fueled by innovation and investment.



A new ethanol plant in Passo Fundo, Rio Grande do Sul, is attracting attention with an investment of R$729.7 million ($143 million).



It will process wheat and corn, showcasing the diversity of biofuel sources.



Furthermore, an additional R$ 385 million ($75.5 million) supports the development of three biomethane plants in São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul.



A São Paulo project will turn landfill biogas into biomethane, showcasing advanced waste-to-energy tech.

Green Gold Rush: Brazil's Billion-Dollar Bet on Biofuels

The government aims to replace diesel with biomethane in heavy machinery and vehicles, significantly reducing carbon emissions.



Concurrently, legislation is progressing to integrate biomethane into the natural gas market by 2026.



By 2033, Brazil intends to increase biofuels' share in the transport energy mix from 21.4% to over 50%.



Brazil is boldly shifting towards a sustainable, eco-friendly future, focusing heavily on biofuels.



Regulatory updates and new biofuels, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and maritime biofuels, support this ambitious target.



Brazil is on its way to becoming a global leader in this new industry.



The United States has incorporated Brazilian fuel into the first SAF plant operated by LanzaJe in Georgia.



Global efforts to eliminate maritime transport emissions by 2050 are boosting the use of safe and efficient biofuels like ethanol.



Brazil's biofuel investment reflects both financial commitment and dedication to sustainable development and a cleaner future.



Each step forward solidifies Brazil's position as a global leader in energy innovation and environmental stewardship.

MENAFN21052024007421016031ID1108241598