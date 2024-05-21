Broad Support In Ecuador For Noboa’S Raid On Mexico’S Embassy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A clear majority of Ecuadorians back President Noboa's forceful extraction of ex-Vice President Jorge Glas from Quito's Mexican embassy.



Glas had sought refuge there to evade a corruption conviction, which he and the Mexican government view as politically motivated.



The raid , conducted on Friday night, May 5, resulted in Mexico (and Nicaragua) cutting diplomatic ties.



Despite global condemnation of violating the Vienna Convention, 60% of Ecuadorians back the action , a Perfiles de Opinión survey shows.



Conversely, 40% disapprove, fearing President Noboa's actions might worsen conflicts and damage Ecuador's international image.







This segment views it as a potential abuse of power, according to Paulina Recalde, director of Perfiles de Opinión .



The country held a second referendum within a year, called by Noboa, as the Prosecutor's Office arrested officials for corruption.



Political analyst Jacobo García notes that Ecuadorians, amid corruption and impunity, prefer decisive action over legal debates.



Several public officials from Rafael Correa's administration fled to Mexico during judicial proceedings.



Others, like former Minister of Transportation María de los Ángeles Duarte, took drastic measures to evade justice.



She escaped from the Argentine embassy with diplomatic help after two years of refuge.



“These events have led the majority to favor the assault over international norms,” García explains.

