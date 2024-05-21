Copa Airlines Boosts Flights From Brasília To Panama

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This November, Copa Airlines will add three weekly flights to its existing daily service between Brasília and Panama City.



As travel demands escalate, this expansion addresses the rising passenger traffic and bolsters connectivity across the Americas.



Flight CM205 departs daily from Panama at 3:47 PM and arrives in Brasília by midnight.



The return flight, CM204, leaves Brasília at 2:20 AM and reaches Panama at 6:24 AM.



Starting November 1st, the schedule will see new additions.







Flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays will depart Panama at 9:29 PM and reach Brasília by 5:50 AM the next morning.



Return flights from Brasília to Panama will leave at 10:10 AM on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, arriving at 2:14 PM.



Both current and new flights use Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with 16 Business Class and 150 Economy Class seats.



Copa Airlines ensures a pleasant travel experience by offering complimentary hot meals and beverages to all passengers.



Raphael de Lucca, Copa Airlines' Brazil manager, emphasized that this initiative meets the growing demand for frequent, reliable air service between these cities.



"This expansion showcases our commitment to enhancing service and providing more flight options for Brazilians," he noted.



This strategy not only reflects Copa's growth ambitions but also its role in fostering deeper cultural and economic ties within the region.



Overall, Copa Airlines' increased service starting this November will offer more flexibility and improved access for travelers.

