Cristiano Ronaldo Named Best European Player In History

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) British magazine FourFourTwo has crowned Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest European footballer of all time.



This accolade places Ronaldo above legends like Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer , and Zinedine Zidane.



The magazine's list includes 100 players, featuring both retired icons and 11 active stars.



Ronaldo's career achievements are extraordinary. He has won five Ballon d'Or awards, five Champions League titles, and four Club World Cups.



He also boasts numerous national league titles and led Portugal to victory in the 2016 UEFA European Championship.







Moreover, Ronaldo holds the record for the most international goals, surpassing Iran's Ali Daei with 111 goals.



Active players on the list include Andrés Iniesta, Luka Modric, and Kylian Mbappé. Notably, Toni Kroos, retiring after Euro 2024, is also included.



This recognition highlights Ronaldo's impact on the sport and his influence on both club and international football.



Ronaldo's performances for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr have solidified his status as a global icon.



His leadership in Portugal's national team, especially during their Euro 2016 triumph, further underscores his significance in footbal.



This accolade from FourFourTwo adds to Ronaldo's extensive list of honors.



He has been named the best player of the century by the Portuguese Football Federation and the best player of the decade by IFFHS.



His career continues to inspire and set benchmarks in the world of football.



Ronaldo's journey from a young talent at Sporting CP to a global superstar exemplifies dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence.



His story is a source of pride for fans and an inspiration for aspiring footballers worldwide.



His impact on football is undeniable, making his recognition as the greatest European footballer well-deserved and significant for the sport.

Top 10 Greatest European Footballers of All Time





Cristiano RonaldoJohan CruyffFranz BeckenbauerZinedine ZidaneAndrés IniestaBobby CharltonGerd MüllerPaolo MaldiniXaviMichel Platini