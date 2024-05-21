Announcing New Documentary: The Real Camp America: Phoebe's Story

(MENAFN- Pressat) Press Release:

Camp America and Feel Good Films Unveil New Documentary: "The Real Camp America: Phoebe's Story"

London, UK – May 17, 2024 – Camp America, in partnership with Feel Good Films, is proud to announce the premiere of its first documentary, "The Real Camp America: Phoebe's Story." Directed by Ranald Lloyd-Williams, a Camp America alumnus and the founder of Feel Good Films, this one-hour documentary provides an authentic and captivating look into the transformative journey of participating in the Camp America program.

A Story Rooted in Tradition and Personal Experience

"The Real Camp America: Phoebe's Story" follows Phoebe, a dedicated Camp America staff member whose mother also participated in a Camp America heritage program in the 90s. This intergenerational connection highlights the lasting impact and enduring appeal of Camp America. The documentary offers an intimate glimpse into Phoebe's experiences, from her pre-departure preparations at her home in Essex to her work at the Camp America Office in London, and finally, to her immersive experience at camp.

Capturing the True Essence of Camp Life

Unlike traditional presentations or online formats, this documentary dives deep into the real-life challenges and triumphs of camp life. Viewers will see Phoebe navigate the highs and lows of camp, including homesickness and unpredictable weather, providing an honest and relatable portrayal of the Camp America experience.

Quote from Ranald Lloyd-Williams "Camp America was a programme that truly transformed the trajectory of my personal life and career. The foundations of the programme are at the bedrock of our production company - Feel Good Films. Our mission is to forge human connections through the art of storytelling, collaborating with organisations that embody positivity and purpose.

Being the production company chosen to create this documentary was a true privilege. Being an alumnus of the programme myself, I knew what past me queuing up at the recruitment fairs all those years ago would want to know. The true authentic experience, showcasing the high highs and the low lows - all underpinned by a transformational positive experience.

Without Camp America, Feel Good Films wouldn't exist and we couldn't be more excited to release this film to the world."

Quote from Phoebe "I'm incredibly grateful to have my Camp America journey captured and documented. Unlike Tiktoks and reels we often see on social media, this documentary gives a real, unfiltered look at camp life-the highs, the lows, and everything in between. I hope it inspires others to take the leap and experience the magic of Camp America for themselves."

A Premiere to Remember

The premiere of "The Real Camp America: Phoebe's Story" was held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at the iconic Electric Cinema in Portabello. The event was attended by a packed audience of Camp America alumni and industry professionals, including representatives from BETA (British Educational Travel Association). The documentary was met with overwhelming enthusiasm and positive feedback, affirming the powerful storytelling and genuine representation of the Camp America journey.

Upcoming Release on YouTube

Following the successful premiere, "The Real Camp America: Phoebe's Story" is set to be released on our YouTube channel at 5pm on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Camp America and Feel Good Films are excited to share this compelling narrative with a broader audience, aiming to inspire a new generation of participants.

Join Us in Celebrating the Camp America Spirit

As we prepare for the YouTube release, we invite media outlets, bloggers, and influencers to share this remarkable story. For those interested in covering the documentary, interviewing the filmmakers, or featuring Phoebe's journey, please contact:

Katy Yucel: ...

Download assets, including photos from the event, via WeTransfer here .

About Camp America

Camp America is a cultural exchange program that sends young people from around the world to work in summer camps across the United States. Since 1969, Camp America has been creating life-changing experiences, fostering personal growth, and promoting cultural understanding.

About Feel Good Films

Feel Good Films is an award-winning, full-service film production company working within Education, Youth Travel, and Brands. Founded by Ranald Lloyd-Williams with a background rooted in the Camp America Experience. Our mission is to forge human connections through the art of storytelling, collaborating with organisations that embody positivity and purpose. At the core of our ethos lies a passion for filmmaking and a dedication to exceeding expectations. We measure our success not by accolades but by the impact of our creativity on every project. Our vision is to put a spotlight on organisations that are doing positive things and providing opportunities for people to experience life to the fullest. All of our films are positive-driven, bringing happiness, joy, and emotion to audiences.

Press Contact:

Katy Yucel

Marketing Director

...

07961719460

Links:



Watch the trailer

Camp America Website Feel Good Films



Thank you for your support and interest in sharing Phoebe's inspiring journey.