E3 VEGAN IS REDEFINING CULINARY LUXURY WITH PLANT-BASED SUPPER CLUB

E3 is the first Vegan fine dining Supper Club in the UK, operating every Friday evening.

Welcoming and relaxed space in which to experiment with some of the most exciting and radical culinary choices on offer in London.

357 Roman Road, London, E3 5QR

E3 Vegan is home to the UK's first vegan fine dining supper club. Opening every Friday night, E3 Vegan serve plant-based excellence to its supper club diners.

E3 Vegan boasts a welcoming and relaxed space in which its chefs, headed up by Marc Joseph, experiment with some of the most exciting and radical culinary choices on offer in London, creating a uniquely special experience for attendees.

Marc Joseph, vegetarian since he was a teenager and vegan for the last 10 years, was previously Head Chef at Vanilla Black, London's first Vegetarian and Vegan fine dining restaurant in Holborn. Marc is committed to developing plant-based dishes that excite the senses and feed the imagination with items such as a Roasted Cauliflower Cannoli, Fennel Granita and Mahalabi with Burnt Strawberry and White Balsamic Gel on the sample Supper Club menu.

At E3 Vegan, dishes are sourced from seasonal produce, with Marc and his team always harnessing ingredients that are readily available such as smashed pea and edamame rather than flown in avocado. Furthermore, whenever possible E3 Vegan sources produce locally, supporting other small businesses and further cutting down on transport emissions.

The Supper Club is hosted indoors through the winter and set within the glorious garden in the summer, with the menu reflecting the atmosphere.

The Supper Club takes a traditional route in luxury presentation, beginning with a welcome drink and amuse-bouche followed by a starter, two mains and pre-dessert palette cleanser before concluding with dessert.

Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5pm will see E3Vegan Supper Club transform to the Café and Deli welcoming guests to its East London location.

The Café serves lunches & brunches, kombucha & cocktails, salads & sandwiches; rounded off with a great selection of Vegan wines, beers and made-to-order smoothies and iced coffees. The menu changes daily, helping keep waste to a minimum and continually appealing to guests.

On Sunday E3 Vegan do a showstopping roast, serving the choice of its famous Nut Roast en croute or its Celeriac Schnitzel, all of which work well with its wines, beers, and soft drinks.

E3 Vegan engage in private events and oversee anything from light touch drinks and canapes to curated seven course dinners for 20 guests in its East London location. For larger groups, E3 Vegan happily cater off-site, and pride themselves on creating events as individual and unique as their guests.

E3 Vegan take reservations and are always happy to accommodate special requests and dietary requirements.

