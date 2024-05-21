Qatari PM Meets French Lawmakers, Tackles Unrest In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 21 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman discussed on Tuesday with a delegation of members of the French Parliament the latest developments in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that this came during Sheikh Mohammad's reception of the French delegation, where he reviewed also with the French delegation cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and boost such ties.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of topics of common interest. (end)

