(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The People's Bank of China (NBK, the country's central Bank) hasmaintained the base interest rate on loans (LPR) for one year at3.45% per annum and the five-year rate at 3.95% per annum, Azernews reports.

Both rates remain at record lows, reflecting Beijing's continuedefforts to boost economic recovery amid problems in the real estatesector, deflationary risks and unstable foreign trade.

The LPR rate became the main benchmark in August 2019 after theinterest rate reform carried out by the Chinese Central Bank in 2020, the NBU requires banks to focus on LPR whendetermining rates on new loans. The five–year rate affects the costof mortgages, and the annual rate affects all others.

Last week, the NBK injected 125 billion yuan ($17.3 billion)into the financial system under the medium-term lending program(MLF) and kept the interest rate on loans for the year issued underMLF at 2.5%.