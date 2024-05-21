China Call Situation In Taiwan Strait Difficult And Serious

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The situation in the Taiwan Strait is complicated and seriousbecause of the local administration of the island in the person ofthe Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which promotes the ideas ofTaiwan independence. This was stated by Chen Binhua, the officialrepresentative of the Office of Taiwan Affairs at the State Councilof the People's Republic of China, commenting on the inaugurationof the head of the administration of Lai Qingde Island, Azernews reports.

"The current situation in the Taiwan Strait is complex andserious," he said. "The main reason for this is that the DPPstubbornly adheres to a divisive position [focused] on Taiwan'sindependence and refuses to recognize the 1992 consensus embodyingthe principle of one China," Chen Binhua said.

The will of the Chinese authorities to resolve the Taiwan issueand complete national reunification is as firm as a rock, theofficial representative of the office said.

"Our will to resolve the Taiwan issue and complete nationalreunification is rock solid, our ability to defend nationalsovereignty and territorial integrity is unshakeable, and ouractions against Taiwan independence and foreign interference areresolute," Chen Binhua said.