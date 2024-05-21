South African Countries Urged To Raise $5.5 Billion To Fight Drought

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has launchedan appeal to raise $5.5 billion to combat the effects of drought, Azernews reports.

"The summit noted that the impact of the El Nino climatephenomenon has led to droughts and floods. The summit issued aregional humanitarian appeal to raise at least $5.5 billion toincrease the capacity of SADC member countries to respond to thechallenges of El Nino," the publication says.

The meeting participants also reviewed the latest data on theclimate in the region and its impact on socio-economic development,including the prices of essential products, calling on theorganization's member countries to create favorable conditions forfood producers to ensure a supply of grain and vegetables.

According to community experts, the consequences of the naturalphenomenon of El Nino have negatively affected the lives of 61million people.