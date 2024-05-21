Turkish Archaeologists Discover Head Of Statue Of Goddess Gigaea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A team of archaeologists excavating the site of the ancientsettlement of Laodicea in Denizli province in southwestern Turkiyehas discovered the upper part of a statue of Hygeia, the goddess ofhealth of the ancient Greeks, Azernews reports.

The 2,100-year-old statue of the daughter of Asclepius, the godof medicine, was discovered by experts led by Professor JalalShimshay from Pamukkale University.

Sharing a photo of the find on social media, Simsek noted thatthe statue has been underground for about two thousand years.

In ancient Greek mythology, Hygeia is often depicted with a bowlin her left hand and a snake wrapped around her right arm.