Azerbaijan Sees Growth In Number Of Travelers

During the January-April months of 2024, the total number ofAzerbaijani citizens travelling to foreign countries increased by29.4% compared to the same period last year, reaching 638.2thousand people, Azernews reports, citing theState Statistics Committee.
According to the data, the number of citizens travelling to Iranincreased by 43.8%, to Turkey by 27.0%, to Georgia by 25.2%, and toRussia by 16.7%. Azerbaijani citizens travelled to Turkey 38.2% ofthe time, to Russia 21.7%, to Georgia 9.1%, to Iran 8.7%, and toother countries 22.3%. Of those travelling, 67.5% were male and32.5% were female.
During the 4-month period, 67.6% of Azerbaijani citizenstravelling to foreign countries used air transportation, 30.0% usedrailways and automobiles, and 2.4% used sea transportation.
It's noteworthy that in January-March 2024, the number ofAzerbaijani citizens travelling abroad increased by 31.7% comparedto the first quarter of 2023, reaching 472,300 people.
The number of people travelling to Iran rose by 40.6%, toGeorgia by 29%, to Turkey by 28.1%, and to Russia by 20.1%.
Consequently, 38.3% of Azerbaijani citizens travelled to Turkey,20.8% to Russia, 9.4% to Georgia, 8.6% to Iran, and 22.9% to othercountries. Of these travellers, 67.2% were men, and 32.8% werewomen.
Over the course of three months, 67.4% of Azerbaijani citizenstravelled by air, 30.3% by rail and road, and 2.3% by sea.
