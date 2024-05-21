Ukraine Confirms Russian Missile Carrier Hit In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces has confirmed earlier reports that the May 19 strike destroyed Russian Black Sea Fleet's missile carrier Tsiklon that was based in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

That's according to the General Staff press service, Ukrinform reports.

"According to an updated report, in the early hours of May 19, Ukraine's Defense Forces hit Russia's project 22800 missile carrier, Tsiklon, in Sevastopol," the General Staff wrote.

As reported earlier, media reports claimed a Ukrainian missile had likely hit the Russian Navy's Tsiklon missile carrier in the temporarily occupied Crimea's base of Sevastopol. As per tentative reports, the ship likely sank, six crew were killed and at least 11 were wounded.