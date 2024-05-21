Zelensky, Baerbock Talk Initiative To Find Additional Patriot Systems For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine during a meeting in Kyiv with Germany's Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock discussed the latter's joint initiative with the German defense chief to find additional Patriot systems and other air defense capabilities for Ukraine.

The head of state reported this via X , Ukrinform saw.

"I welcomed German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on her seventh visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began. I spoke about the frontline situation and Ukraine's key defense needs. We discussed the joint initiative of German foreign and defense ministers to find additional Patriot and other air defense systems for Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

He also thanked the German Foreign Minister for her help in defending Ukraine's independence, the European way of life, and its people from Russian terror.

As reported, the German government in April this year launched the Needed Action Air Defense initiative, aimed at encouraging partners and allies to transfer more air defense systems to Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine