Zelensky Says His Presidential Tenure Not Over Due To Martial Law

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that due to martial law that is in place in Ukraine, his term of office as President of Ukraine goes on.

Zelensky spoke in an interview with Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

“My five years are not over yet. They continue due to martial law," Zelensky noted.

The president added he wass glad that "he is the President of such a people who did not turn their back, did not run anywhere, but defended everything they could."

"Independence doesn't just happen without trials. It's a shame that they are so challenging," Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the legitimacy of the tenure of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is determined by the Constitution of Ukraine and the Law on the legal regime of martial law, so there are no legal grounds to doubt the president's legitimacy after May 20.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, stated that the next presidential elections would be held within a 60-day period after martial law is lifted.

Photo: President's Office