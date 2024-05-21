Russia Steps Up Attacks In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack toward Slobozhanske in Kharkiv region while fighting is raging in the northern part of Vovchansk and in the Starytsia area.

That's according to a battlefield update from the General Staf of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold back enemy's offensive attempts. The number of combat clashes has now increased to 74. Today, the Pokrovsk axis remains the hottest. Also, the enemy has become significantly more active in Kharkiv region," the report reads.

Kharkiv axis: Russian invaders have carried out 10 assaults since day-start with the aim of capturing Ukrainian defense lines.

"Ukrainian defenders stood in the way of the enemy's attack toward the settlement of Slobozhanske. Fighting continues in the northern part of Vovchansk and in the area of Starytsia. The situation is under control," the General Staff said.

Siversk axis: the number of combat clashes increased to 10. In addition to Bilohorivka, where active hostilities continue, the Russians tried to advance near Vyimka.

Kramatorsk axis: fighting has been taking place in the Andriivka area since morning, and the number of enemy assaults since day-start has remained at nine.

Pokrovsk axis: Russian invaders maintain high fire pressure, having already undertaken 27 attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses. The situation remains tense, but under the control of Ukrainian defenders.

Prydniprovska axis: the enemy has launched unsuccessful assaults three times since the day-start, aimed at the bridgeheads of Ukraine's Defense Forces on the left bank of the Dnipro.

In the rest of the axes, the situation underwent no significant changes. Ukrainian units are on guard to prevent Russian invaders from implementing their offensive plans, the General Staff emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 21, the Russians hit the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region, causing destruction and fires.

