U.S., Eight Northern European Nations Discuss Further Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States, as well as Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia held the Enhanced Partnership Dialogue in Northern Europe, discussing common security priorities, including further support for Ukraine.

The meeting took place in Stockholm, Ukrinform reports with reference to the U.S. Department of State.

"The United States and our Nordic and Baltic Allies discussed shared regional and global priorities, including continued support for Ukraine amidst Russia's illegal war, preparations for the Washington NATO Summit, countering Russia's malign activities across Allied territory, deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," noted in the American diplomacy.

In addition, issues of support for democratic aspirations and independence of the Republic of Belarus were put on the agenda.

The Stockholm meetings took place on May 20-21.

As reported, the Enhanced Partnership Dialogue in Northern Europe (EPINE) is a consultative forum that deepens transatlantic security. Over the past year, it has strengthened after the accession of Norway and Sweden to NATO.