Peace Summit's Agenda To Include Nuclear, Food Security, Return Of Children, All-For-All POW Swap - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine says the inaugural Global Peace Summit will focus on the three points: nuclear and food security, the return of abducted children to Ukraine, and the exchange of prisoners of war in the“all for all” format.

The Ukrainian head of state said this in an interview with Reuters , reports Ukrinform.

"At the summit, three points will be considered: nuclear safety, food security (free navigation in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov), return of abducted Ukrainian children, and all-for-all exchange. According to these three points, if all countries support them, step-by-step technical plans will be developed, and then different nations will hand them over to Russia at various venues and communicate with their representatives," Zelensky said.

According to the president, Russia will then have to respond to the majority representing the world.

"If we can bring these three points to a logical implementation, then we will be able to move on to the second part – complex points that can lead to the end of the war. No one says that Russia will agree tomorrow, but it is important that we maintain the initiative because they came against us with war," the president said.

As reported, the Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland June 15-16. Heads of state and government from all continents are expected to take part. The participating nations will develop a joint negotiating position before handing it over to Russia.

The Ukrainian peace formula is a diplomatic mechanism put forward by Ukraine to achieve a just end to the war unleashed by Russia.

Photo: President's Office