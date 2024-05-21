Blinken To Senate On Support For Ukraine: U.S. Needs To Keep Up Momentum

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In recent years, the United States has strengthened alliances, enhanced cooperation with partners, rallied the world in support of Ukraine and with the goal of jointly resisting Russian aggression. This momentum must be maintained in the future.

The head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken, made the statement at a hearing in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

"Russia is committing aggression not only against Ukraine, but against the principles at the heart of the UN Charter – sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence – that are the building blocks of global peace and security," Blinken emphasized at the hearing on the U.S. State Department budget for fiscal year 2025.

He noted that the United States had provided important assistance to Ukraine and rallied the international community to jointly share this burden.

"For every dollar we've sent in economic and development assistance, others have collectively invested three more," the U.S. Secretary of State noted.

Blinken recalled that only a few months ago, some doubted the bipartisan support for Ukraine and other national security priorities could endure. Last month, he said, "Congress demonstrated to the world that we will not pull back" and overwhelmingly passed the foreign aid bill.

"We need to keep up this momentum," said the U.S. Secretary of State.

He added that most of the foreign aid funds, in particular, those slated for Ukraine, are spent within the United States on developing the defense and industrial base, creating and sustaining thousands of jobs.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. State Department reaffirmed the principled position of the United States, which seeks Ukraine's victory and Russia's defeat in the war the latter unleashed.

Photo: U.S. Department of State/flickr