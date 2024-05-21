Ukraine Starts Negotiations On Security Agreement With Sweden

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Sweden have begun negotiations on a bilateral security agreement.



Ukraine and Sweden have begun negotiations on a security cooperation agreement as instructed by President Volodymyr Zelensky and following his recent telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson

.According to the President of Ukraine's order, the Ukrainian negotiating delegation is headed by the Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak. Today's round of talks was conducted by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

“We are grateful to Sweden for its significant support to Ukraine, including military support, in countering full-scale Russian aggression. It is important that today we are negotiating with Sweden as a new NATO member. We look forward to further deepening bilateral security cooperation with Sweden in all strategic areas, which will be reflected in our bilateral agreement,” Zhovkva emphasized.

The parties discussed the provisions of the draft document in detail and agreed on further steps to ensure its early finalization and subsequent signing.

To date, Ukraine has already signed bilateral security agreements with the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia.