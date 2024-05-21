Singapore To Send Investigators To Bangkok After Flight Incident: Transport Ministry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Singapore said it will send investigators to Bangkok after one person was killed and 30 injured Tuesday when a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 plane from London hit severe turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing in the Thai capital.
"The Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) is in touch with its Thai counterparts and will be deploying investigators to Bangkok," the transport ministry said in a statement.
Read Also
One death, injuries after 'severe turbulence' on Boeing plane: Singapore Airlines
MENAFN21052024000063011010ID1108241393
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.