Singapore To Send Investigators To Bangkok After Flight Incident: Transport Ministry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Singapore said it will send investigators to Bangkok after one person was killed and 30 injured Tuesday when a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 plane from London hit severe turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing in the Thai capital.

"The Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) is in touch with its Thai counterparts and will be deploying investigators to Bangkok," the transport ministry said in a statement.

One death, injuries after 'severe turbulence' on Boeing plane: Singapore Airlines

Read Also