Hcltech Recognized As A Leader In Gartner Magic Quadrant For Outsourced Digital Workplace Services

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, US and Noida, India, May 21, 2024: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has been named as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS).



HCLTechs consulting-led workplace transformation approach helps personalize client and employee experiences, simplify technology choices and supports clients in their transformation journeys with strong focus on experience-level agreements (XLAs), organizational change management (OCM) and continuous improvement initiatives.



Our consulting-led holistic workplace transformation approach brings together technology and a strong focus on XLAs to design and provide sustainable, accessible, inclusive and compassionate workplaces for our clients, said Rakshit Ghura, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Digital Workplace Services and Unified Service Management, HCLTech. We believe this recognition is a testament to our vision, customer success and leadership in the Digital Workplace business





About HCLTech



HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 227,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2024 totaled $13.3 billion.

