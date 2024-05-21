Spokesperson: EU Respects ICC Role In Bringing Justice To Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 21 (KUNA) -- The European Union respects the independence of the International Criminal Court (ICC) as an important and international institution to prosecute the most serious crimes under international law, an EU spokesperson said Tuesday.

"The EU supports the ICC for its central role in bringing justice to victims in all situations under its jurisdiction ... whose mandate is to prosecute the most serious crimes under international law," EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Peter Stano, told a press conference at the European Commission in Brussels Tuesday.

Yesterday, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan announced at the Hague that there were reasonable grounds to believe that the head of the Zionist regime Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister Yoav Gallant "bear criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of the State of Palestine (in the Gaza strip) from at least 8 October 2023."

Peter Stano said "we took note of the announcement by the ICC prosecutor on the arrest warrants. It is now for the ICC pre-trial chamber to assess whether to confirm the issuance of this warrant and the charges."

A panel of judges at the ICC will now consider whether to issue the arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant.

The 124 countries that have signed up the ICCآ's Rome Statute will be obliged to arrest the two Zionist leaders if they have the chance.

The ICC signatories do not include Russia, China , Israel and the US. (end)

