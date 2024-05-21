Kuwait-Based Charity Launches Humanitarian Aid Projects In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Duaa Shabaan

MOSCOW, May 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait-based International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) inaugurated on Tuesday a number of humanitarian projects in Tajikistan, with the aim of keeping development steady in countries mired in poverty, funded by a national minority affairs body.

The projects run the gamut from medical aid to educational assistance, Kuwaiti Public Authority for Minority Affairs Bashayer Al-Aidan said amid a ceremony to unveil these endeavors, pointing out that the primary beneficiaries of the aid are the central Asian nation's most destitute.

The initiatives, held in collaboration with a Tajikistan-based charity, are part of efforts by Kuwait to come to the aid of people languishing in penury, the official underlined, highlighting the educational projects as among the most significant given the need to for sound and quality education around the world, she added.

Through diligent efforts and the will to succeed, these projects have now translated into a reality for the people of Tajikistan, according IICO senior donor Jarah Al-Zaid, saying these endeavors simply aim to provide a "decent living" to impoverished Tajiks, subsequently giving them a sense of security, he added.

Such gracious acts have garnered large-scale appreciation for the diverse aid, he added, emphasizing that similar endeavors are needed to bring societies, no matter how diverse, together in a bid to enhance and promote humanitarian principles, he said. (end)

