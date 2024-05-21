UNRWA Halts Operations In Rafah Due To Israeli Occupation's Incursion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 21 (KUNA) -- The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Tuesday the suspension of its operations in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip due to the closure of crossings, lack of supplies and lack of security following the ground incursion of the Israeli occupation army east of the city.

In a statement, UNRWA said that seven health centers out of the agency's 24 operating in the Gaza Strip have not received any medical supplies for 10 days due to the Rafah and Kerem Shalom commercial crossings closure.

UNRWA published photos of families living among the rubble in damaged schools, lacking tents, basic services, and vital supplies, stressing that there is no safe place in the Gaza Strip.

UNRWA had previously confirmed that about 800,000 people in Rafah were on the roads after being forced to flee since the occupation army began its military operation.

The ground incursion into the city of Rafah has continued since May 6 amid violent bombardment by aircraft and artillery of the occupation army, resulting in dozens of martyrs and wounded. (end)

wab









MENAFN21052024000071011013ID1108241218