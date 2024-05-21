Twenty-Year-Old Dies From Drowning In King Abdullah Canal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Northern Jordan Valley, May 21 (Petra) -- A 20-year-old man drowned on Tuesday in the King Abdullah Canal, in the Northern Jordan Valley.Director of Abu Ubaida Al-Jarrah Hospital, Dr. Muayyad Al-Shkour, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the guy was pulled out of the canal water and carried by the civil defense personnel to the ambulance and emergency department, but he passed away before getting to the hospital.He added that the body was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Center of the Northern Region.