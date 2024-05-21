Justice Ministry Launches Project To Support Rule Of Law

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 21 (Petra) -- Justice Minister Ahmed Ziadat Tuesday launched a project to support the rule of law in Jordan for 2023-2026.The €39 million EU-funded project will be implemented by the German Foundation for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in partnership with the Justice Ministry, the Judicial Council, the Judicial Institute and the Public Security Directorate (PSD).Ziadat said the rule of law project seeks to enhance the performance of the justice sector and build on previous efforts.He added that previous projects focused on remote trials, constructing model buildings for courts like the Ma'an Palace of Justice, the Jerash Palace of Justice building, the Judicial Institute building, and the Amman Criminal Court project.EU Ambassador Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavassaid said, "The Union has been supporting rule of law institutions in Jordan for more than a decade through successive programmes to support the budget and has achieved many tangible achievements."