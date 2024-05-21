Jordan, Ireland's Foreign Ministers Talk Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 21 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Ireland's Foreign Minister Mihal Martin Tuesday held phone talks on regional developments and efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.Safadi urged more efforts to end the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, violations of international law, settler violence in the occupied West Bank and military operations into embattled Rafah to protect civilians and deliver aid.He discussed the "need" to protect iPad convoy and international and relief organisations and their employees so they can carry out their duty in providing aid to the Palestinians.He praised Ireland for supporting the Palestinians' right to statehood based on the two-state on the June 4, 1967 borderline with East Jerusalem as its capital.Martin, in turn, praised Jordan's efforts to realise a ceasefire in Gaza and deliver sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of the besieged enclave.