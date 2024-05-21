Jordanian Medics Evacuated From Gaza Amid Israeli Invasion Of Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 21 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Armed Forces Tuesday evacuated nine Jordanian doctors and nurses from Gaza amid Israeli expansion of operations into embattled Rafah.The Ministry's official spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, said the medics were working at the European Hospital in Gaza as part of a medical campaign organised under the umbrella of the Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA) and the Jordanian American Physicians Association (JAPA).Qudah added that the Ministry and Armed Forces assisted in evacuating two Egyptian doctors, an Omani doctor, a Sudanese doctor, two American doctors and an Australian doctor.He said the Ministry, in cooperation with the Jordanian Armed Forces, will continue the evacuation operations for Jordanians in the besieged enclave.