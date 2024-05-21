Arab Parliament Calls For Establishing Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, May 21 (Petra) -- The Arab Parliament Tuesday called for establishing an independent Palestinian state with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.During a meeting in Cairo with the Palestinian representative to the Arab League Muhannad Aklouk, the Speaker of the pan-Arab legislature, Adel Assoumi, said, "The Palestinian cause is always present in all our actions at the level of parliamentary diplomacy and before all regional and parliamentary forums."Assoumi added that the 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain laid out a road map to support the Palestinian cause and counter the Israeli "genocide" war on Gaza for eight months, especially the call to hold an international conference to resolve the Palestinian cause based on the two-state solution.Aklouk praised the Arab Parliament's "vital" role and support for the Palestinians.