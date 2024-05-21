ABHS Accredits UJH As Medical Training Sponsor

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 21 (Petra) -The Arab Board of Health Specializations (ABHS) has "institutionally" accredited University of Jordan Hospital (UJH) as a sponsoring institution for medical training under the board's umbrella for a 6-year period as of May 2024.In a statement Tuesday, the UJH's Director General, Dr. Nader Albsoul, affirmed the hospital's "readiness and keenness" to set the "highest" standards for medical learning environment and provide opportunities for "continuous" professional development.In this regard, he said the hospital is ready to receive people wishing to train in the health and medical fields from all Arab countries and offer trainees an "exceptional" experience to create "safe and specialized" physicians and health care providers in the future.Albsoul noted the hospital provides 20 medical residency programs, 10 recognized fellowships, while other programs will be accredited soon.