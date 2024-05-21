(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Loop Industries Collaborates With On and Unveils Launch of the Cloudeasy Cyclon, a Shoe Manufactured With the Infinite Loop(TM) Fiber-To-Fiber Recycling Technology



Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber, today announced its collaboration with On, the Swiss sportswear brand, and unveiled the launch of the Cloudeasy Cyclon shoe. This innovative shoe, part of On's Circular CyclonTM program, is a groundbreaking achievement in sustainable footwear, featuring an upper crafted from yarn made with Loop's 100% recycled polyester fiber using the Infinite LoopTM fiber-to-fiber recycling technology.

Photo: The Cloudeasy Cyclon shoe, featuring an upper crafted from yarn made with Loop's 100% recycled polyester fiber using the Infinite LoopTM fiber-to-fiber recycling technology.

This collaboration combines On's commitment to performance and sustainability with Loop's disruptive technology to manufacture a shoe that is not only manufactured with recycled polyester fiber but can also be recycled into new shoes endlessly. This closed-loop system minimizes waste and maximizes sustainability, setting a new standard for environmentally responsible footwear manufacturing. Coloured, multi-material textile waste that was destined to be incinerated was diverted and upcycled into recycled polyester fiber and used in the upper of the Cloudeasy Cyclon shoe. The recycled polyester fiber was created from purified rDMT and rMEG monomers that were manufactured at Loop's depolymerization facility in Terrebonne, Quebec, which were then polymerized into 100% recycled virgin quality LoopTM PET resin by Loop's strategic partner, Ester Industries Ltd. On is the first footwear company to launch a shoe using the Infinite LoopTM fiber-to-fiber recycling technology.

The Cloudeasy Cyclon represents a new era of sustainable footwear and sets a precedent for circularity in the industry. The Infinite LoopTM technology not only reduces reliance on virgin materials produced from fossil fuels but also significantly cuts down carbon emissions by up to 79%1. Together with Loop, On is setting a new benchmark and standard for sustainable footwear, leading the way towards a circular future for the footwear and textile industry.

"We are excited to collaborate with Loop Industries as we take this significant next step in our circularity journey," said Begüm Kürkçü, Director of Sustainability at On. "This latest expansion of the Cyclon program brings us closer to our long-term vision of becoming circular through design and business models."

Daniel Solomita, Founder and CEO of Loop Industries, commented " Our collaboration with On is a prime example that demonstrates the power and impact of fiber-to-fiber recycling, and showcases how polyester fiber waste can be transformed into virgin quality, recycled materials for new products. Our Infinite LoopTM technology enables brands to lower their carbon footprint without impacting quality or performance and helps pave the way for a more circular approach to manufacturing."

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality LoopTM branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling Loop Industries Collaborates With on and Unveils Launch of the Cloudeasy Cyclon, a Shoe Manufactured With the Infinite LoopTM Fiber-To-Fiber Recycling Technologyour customers to meet their sustainability objectives. LoopTM PET plastic and polyester fiber can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, successfully closing the plastic loop. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

